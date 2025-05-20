EU Approves 17th Round of Russia Sanctions in TEMPER TANTRUM Over Trump-Putin Call

The EU just approved its 17th package of sanctions against Russia, and even the French foreign minister admitted that the last 16 haven’t managed to “suffocate” the Russian economy, and this one probably won’t either.

This, as European leaders reportedly surprised that Trump wasn’t able to convince Putin agree to a full ceasefire over the phone—and instead, the only thing he got out of the 2-hour call was Putin agreeing to continue direct talks with Kiev, which already began last week.

While the Trump Admin isn’t ending its support for the war in Ukraine, it’s also continuing its support for Israel’s genocidal bombardment and blockade of the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. While Israel agreed to allow a small trickle of aid in after weeks warnings about famine and mass starvation, Israeli officials have revealed it’s only so that they can keep bombing Gaza, with the ultimate goal of forcing the Palestinians off of their land as part of “Trump’s plan.”

