Cybertruck Explosion Suspect was US Army Green Beret Who ‘Served in Ukraine’

We’re just a few days into 2025, and already there are countless questions surrounding the two attacks involving vehicles that were carried out by U.S. Military veterans on January 1.
The suspect in the first attack, Shamsud-Din Jabbar, was reported to have mounted an Islamic State flag upside down in the back of his truck when he crashed it into a crowd of people in New Orleans, killing 14 people and injuring 35. According to the NY Post and its eyebrow-raising tour of Jabbar’s home, he had left the perfect crime scene, complete with a “bomb-making station” and everything.
The suspect in the second attack, Matthew Livelsberger, was an active-duty U.S. Army Green Beret, who was described by his family as a major Trump supporter. So, it was all the more puzzling when he rented a Tesla Cybertruck, drove it across the country, and then, according to reports, shot himself in the head, seconds before the truck exploded outside the Trump hotel in Las Vegas.
SOURCE LINKS:
2 Jan. 2025 - U.S. At least 14 killed, dozens hurt on Bourbon Street in New Orleans as driver intentionally slams truck into crowd; attacker dead
2 Jan. 2025 - The driver in the New Orleans attack was an Army veteran from Texas
2 Jan. 2025 - Islamic State flag was mounted upside down on the truck driven by suspect Shamsud-Din Jabbar
2 Jan. 2025 - FBI says driver in New Orleans rampage acted alone and was ‘100%' inspired by Islamic State group
2 Jan. 2025 - NY Post Reporter Jennie Taer tours suspect tour NOLA terror attack suspect’s home
2 Jan. 2025 - NY Post Reporter Jennie Taer’s Zionist ties
2 Jan. 2025 - Driver who exploded Tesla Cybertruck at Trump hotel in Las Vegas was an active-duty Army Green Beret, source says
2 Jan. 2025 - Man who died in Cybertruck explosion outside Las Vegas Trump hotel ID'd as Army special ops soldier
3 Jan. 2025 - Las Vegas Cybertruck explosion: 2 letters found on suspect's phone, police say
3 Jan. 2025 - Matthew Livelsberger Could Have 'Obliterated' Hotel If He Wanted, Uncle Says
3 Jan. 2025 - Turo CEO: Attackers had clean records, so background checks wouldn’t have stopped them
2 May 2024 - Faceless people, invisible hands: New Army video aims to lure recruits for psychological operations
25 Dec. 2024 - Trial of Ryan Routh, accused in Trump assassination attempt in Florida, pushed back to September
17 Sept. 2024 - In Ukraine, Trump plot suspect remembered as 'delusional'
3 Jan. 2025 - Cybertruck explosion suspect ‘served in Ukraine’ – AP
2 Jan. 2025 - Cybertruck explosion suspect wore Ukrainian neo-Nazi shirt
2 Jan. 2025 - Heavy Israeli Attacks on Gaza Kill More Than 90 Palestinians
2 Jan. 2025 - U.S. Reportedly Setting Up New Base In Northern Syria
