Cybertruck Explosion Suspect was US Army Green Beret Who ‘Served in Ukraine’

Rachel Blevins
Jan 04, 2025
We’re just a few days into 2025, and already there are countless questions surrounding the two attacks involving vehicles that were carried out by U.S. Military veterans on January 1.

The suspect in the first attack, Shamsud-Din Jabbar, was reported to have mounted an Islamic State flag upside down in the back of his truck when he crashed it into a crowd of people in New Orleans, killing 14 people and injuring 35. According to the NY Post and its eyebrow-raising tour of Jabbar’s home, he had left the perfect crime scene, complete with a “bomb-making station” and everything.

The suspect in the second attack, Matthew Livelsberger, was an active-duty U.S. Army Green Beret, who was described by his family as a major Trump supporter. So, it was all the more puzzling when he rented a Tesla Cybertruck, drove it across the country, and then, according to reports, shot himself in the head, seconds before the truck exploded outside the Trump hotel in Las Vegas.

SOURCE LINKS:

