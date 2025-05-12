CHINESE WEAPONS SHOCK THE WEST: Pakistan's J-10C Jets Take Down India's French Rafale | Carl Zha

India and Pakistan have agreed to a ceasefire, after last week’s deadly conflict saw an important combat test for Chinese weaponry, with Pakistan employing the Chengdu J-10C Vigorous Dragon fighter jet, which used air-to-air missiles to bring down at least two of India’s French-made Dassault Rafale fighter jets.

Carl Zha, a geopolitical analyst and Host of the Silk & Steel Podcast, noted that not only is the Chinese weaponry significantly cheaper than its Western counterparts (which will attract more customers without the strings that come attached to weapons purchases from the U.S.), but Chengdu has already moved on to the J-20 Mighty Dragon stealth fighter jet.

