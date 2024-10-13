Biden Cancels Angola Visit as US Tries to Compete with China for Regional Influence w/ Koffi Kouakou

It would have been the current U.S. president's first trip to Africa, as he was set to travel to Angola next week. Biden's cancellation comes as the U.S. is trying to gain more influence in the region (and more access to its natural resources) amid attempts to compete with China.

Africa Analyst Koffi Kouakou noted that while Angola is making it known that it's open for business, it's not going to abandon China's Belt and Road Initiative (of which it is an important member) in favor of the G7's "Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment," aka the Western attempts to gain access and influence in the region.

