Biden Admin Refuses to Condemn Attacks in Syria by Group THEY Classify as Terrorists

While Biden is busy issuing a decade-long pardon for his son Hunter, members of his administration are finally responding to the ongoing attacks by extremist groups in Syria, with National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan saying, “We don’t cry over the fact that the Assad Government backed by Russia, Iran and Hezbollah, are facing certain kinds of pressure.”

A reminder that even though the U.S. has classified Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), the rebranded version of Al-Qaeda, as a terrorist organization, the Biden Admin has no problem with the group attacking the Syrian people, because they still can’t get over the fact that the U.S. Establishment failed to remove Syrian President Bashar al-Assad from power a decade ago.

Sullivan also said the Biden Admin wasn’t surprised by the attacks in Syria, because Assad’s allies such as Russia, Iran and Hezbollah have all been “distracted” by other conflicts. Notably, all of those “other” conflicts are ones in which the U.S. plays a key role.

