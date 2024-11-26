Biden Admin Setting U.S. Up for WW3 with Russia Before Trump Takes Office w/ Jimmy Dore

The Biden Admin may only have two months left, but it is using this lame-duck season to push the U.S. closer and closer to direct war with Russia, as the White House confirms it is allowing long-range strikes on Russian territory, despite repeated warnings from Moscow.
Jimmy Dore, Host of The Jimmy Dore Show, noted that while the world is steps away from a nuclear world war, far too many Americans don’t seem to realize how dire the current tensions between the U.S. and Russia are, and the mainstream media is playing a major role in providing distractions as the U.S. war machine marches on.
Follow Jimmy Dore on X, and check out The Jimmy Dore Show here
SOURCE LINKS:
14 Oct. 2024 - Americans' Trust in Media Remains at Trend Low
18 Nov. 2024 - NYT: How Tulsi Gabbard Became a Favorite of Russia’s State Media
25 Nov. 2024 - Axios CEO Calls ‘Bulls—‘ on Elon Musk’s Claim That X Users Are ‘The Media’: Blue Check ‘Doesn’t Make You a Reporter’
3 Jan. 2017 - Schumer: Trump ‘really dumb’ for attacking intelligence agencies
25 June 2024 - The Pro-Israel Donor With a $100 Million Plan to Elect Trump
If anything in this video resonated with you… please consider signing up as a paid subscriber! You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly deep-dive series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’
Check out Episode 11: The Road to WW3, Paved with The West's Long-Range Strikes Against Russia
Share this post