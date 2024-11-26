Playback speed
Biden Admin Setting U.S. Up for WW3 with Russia Before Trump Takes Office w/ Jimmy Dore

Rachel Blevins
Nov 26, 2024
The Biden Admin may only have two months left, but it is using this lame-duck season to push the U.S. closer and closer to direct war with Russia, as the White House confirms it is allowing long-range strikes on Russian territory, despite repeated warnings from Moscow.

Jimmy Dore, Host of The Jimmy Dore Show, noted that while the world is steps away from a nuclear world war, far too many Americans don’t seem to realize how dire the current tensions between the U.S. and Russia are, and the mainstream media is playing a major role in providing distractions as the U.S. war machine marches on.

Follow Jimmy Dore on X, and check out The Jimmy Dore Show here

SOURCE LINKS:

'SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins' Ep. 11

