Babies Freeze to Death and Endless Bombs—Israel’s Reign of Terror in Gaza and The US Cover Up

The Biden Admin is once again trying to cover up Israel’s crimes by pressuring the U.S.-funded Famine Early Warning System Network to withdraw its warning of imminent famine in northern Gaza. This, as three Palestinian babies freeze to death in 48 hours in Gaza refugee camps, and Israel continues to openly target doctors and journalists.
The New York Times is now reporting that the IDF changed its policy in the aftermath of the Oct. 7th attacks to allow for more civilian casualties… but if you’ve looked at any of the reports coming out of Gaza in the last 14 months, you would know that Israel is clearly openly targeting and killing civilians—no matter how much the U.S. tries to cover it up.
