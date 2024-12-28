Azerbaijan Airlines has listed “physical and technical external interference” as the preliminary cause of the crash involving an Embraer 190, in which 38 people were killed and 29 people miraculously survived.

The head of Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency said that the plane, which was en route from Baku, Azerbaijan to Grozny, Russia had to be diverted away from its destination, because the airport was temporarily closed due to Ukrainian drone attacks.

Media in the West have been quick to claim that the plane was damaged by shrapnel from Russian air defense, and while they mention “drone activity,” little is questioned why Kiev would be carrying out drone attacks deep inside southern Russia, with the help of the U.S., and the dangers it could pose to the surrounding area.

Investigations are still ongoing, and are being carried out by Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Russia.

