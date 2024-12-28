Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1
6

Azerbaijan Airlines Blames ‘External Interference’ for Plane Crash Amid Kiev Drone Attack on Russia

Rachel Blevins
Dec 28, 2024
1
6
Share
Transcript

Azerbaijan Airlines has listed “physical and technical external interference” as the preliminary cause of the crash involving an Embraer 190, in which 38 people were killed and 29 people miraculously survived.

The head of Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency said that the plane, which was en route from Baku, Azerbaijan to Grozny, Russia had to be diverted away from its destination, because the airport was temporarily closed due to Ukrainian drone attacks.

Media in the West have been quick to claim that the plane was damaged by shrapnel from Russian air defense, and while they mention “drone activity,” little is questioned why Kiev would be carrying out drone attacks deep inside southern Russia, with the help of the U.S., and the dangers it could pose to the surrounding area.

Investigations are still ongoing, and are being carried out by Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Russia.

SOURCE LINKS:

If anything in this video resonated with you… please consider signing up as a paid subscriber! You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly deep-dive series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’

Check out Episode 15: Trump’s Plans for Ukraine and the Future of War with Russia

Have a question, comment or topic suggestion for my next video? My paid subscribers also have access to my Subscriber chat! Check it out here:

Join Rachel Blevins’s subscriber chat
Available in the Substack app and on web
Rachel Blevins
Rachel Blevins
Authors
Rachel Blevins
Recent Posts
Babies Freeze to Death and Endless Bombs—Israel’s Reign of Terror in Gaza and The US Cover Up
  Rachel Blevins
Israel Vows Escalation After Missile Attacks from Yemen + CIA Director Visits Kiev w/ Mark Sleboda
  Rachel Blevins and Mark Sleboda
Yemen Missile Strikes Tel Aviv, US Claims ‘Friendly Fire’ After Fighter Jet Shot Down Over Red Sea
  Rachel Blevins
SANCTIONED 15: Trump’s Plans for Ukraine and the Future of War with Russia
  Rachel Blevins
What to Expect from Biden’s Final Month: From Escalation with Russia to Middle East Chaos
  Rachel Blevins
Putin: Russia Not 'Defeated' in Syria + Israel Benefits the Most from the Fall of Assad
  Rachel Blevins
Netanyahu Takes Victory Lap in Syria as Israel and Turkey Bask in the Fall of Assad w/ Scott Ritter
  Rachel Blevins and Scott Ritter