U.S. ATTACKS IRAN THROUGH ISRAEL, War Aimed at Destroying Multi-Polar World –Brian Berletic

President Trump is making it clear that the U.S. is fully involved in the unprecedented attacked carried out by Israel, which included strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities and ballistic missile factories, and the assassinations of multiple top Iranian military commanders.
Brian Berletic, a geopolitical analyst and Host of The New Atlas, noted that this is part of the U.S. war on the pillars of multi-polarity, and it is using Israel as a proxy to target Iran because of both its power in the Middle East and its proximity to Russia and China.
SOURCE LINKS:
13 June 2025 - Israeli strikes kill Iran’s top military leaders and prompt retaliation
13 June 2025 - At least 20 senior Iranian commanders killed in Israeli attack on Iran, two sources say
12 June 2025 - Trump on Truth Social: “We remain committed to a Diplomatic Resolution to the Iran Nuclear Issue! My entire Administration has been directed to negotiate with Iran.”
13 June 2025 - Trump on Truth Social: “I told them it would be much worse than anything they know, anticipated, or were told, that the United States makes the best and most lethal military equipment anywhere in the World, BY FAR, and that Israel has a lot of it, with much more to come.”
13 June 2025 - Trump on Truth Social: “Two months ago I gave Iran a 60 day ultimatum to ‘make a deal.’ They should have done it! Today is day 61.”
13 June 2025 - Israeli strikes kill some of Iran’s most powerful men, including military and nuclear leaders
13 June 2025 - Mossad set up drone base in Iran; UAVs were activated overnight to strike surface-to-surface missile launchers aimed at Israel
13 June 2025 - Iran vows revenge for Israeli strikes, saying it will write ‘end of this story’
