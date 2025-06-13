U.S. ATTACKS IRAN THROUGH ISRAEL, War Aimed at Destroying Multi-Polar World –Brian Berletic

President Trump is making it clear that the U.S. is fully involved in the unprecedented attacked carried out by Israel, which included strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities and ballistic missile factories, and the assassinations of multiple top Iranian military commanders.

Brian Berletic, a geopolitical analyst and Host of The New Atlas, noted that this is part of the U.S. war on the pillars of multi-polarity, and it is using Israel as a proxy to target Iran because of both its power in the Middle East and its proximity to Russia and China.

Follow Brian Berletic on X, and check out The New Atlas

SOURCE LINKS:

Your support makes my work possible! If anything in this video resonated with you… consider signing up as a monthly paid subscriber. You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly deep-dive series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’

Check out Episode 38: Russian Retaliation NOT Over + US Lawmakers CLUELESS on Moscow's War

You can also send a one-time donation on Buy Me a Coffee!

If you want to send a direct donation (cash or check), or even a book that I can include on my bookshelf, send it here (and thank you!):

Rachel Blevins, P.O. Box 90313, Austin, TX 78709