From Head-Chopping to 'Diversity' Loving: Al-Qaeda Rebrands in Syria w/ Patrick Henningsen

The Syrian army has announced its withdrawal from the city of Hama, following heavy fighting with Hayat Tahrir-al-Sham (HTS), the rebranded version of Al-Qaeda. As the group looks at how to govern its latest gains, which include Syria’s second-largest city of Aleppo, it is presenting itself as “diversity-friendly,” despite its clear Islamist extremist beliefs.

Patrick Henningsen, a journalist and geopolitical analyst, noted that HTS leader Abu Mohammad al-Jolani is no friend of “diversity,” and he studied under former Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. While Jolani has a $10 million U.S. bounty on his head, he’s currently being used as a tool of the U.S., Israel and Turkey, in an attempt to set up a rival government to challenge Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, Russia and Iran.

Follow Patrick Henningsen on X and check out the 21st Century Wire

SOURCE LINKS:

If anything in this video resonated with you… please consider signing up as a paid subscriber! You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly deep-dive series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’

Check out Episode 12: Obama-Biden Legacy Lives on as Extremist-Fueled Violence Soars in Syria

Have a question, comment or topic suggestion for my next video? My paid subscribers also have access to my Subscriber chat! Check it out here: