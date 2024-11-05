2024 Election Countdown: No Matter Who Loses, The U.S. Establishment Wins w/ Misty Winston

It is Election Day here in the United States, and all eyes are on Donald Trump vs. Kamala Harris, as polls close around the country and the counting begins. But while they want you to think that they are on opposite ends of the spectrum, they both have a record of acting in the interest of the U.S. Establishment.

Journalist Misty Winston noted that no matter the results of the 2024 election, one thing is clear: “Israel wins, the military industrial complex wins, Wall Street wins, and the American people lose.”

