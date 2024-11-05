Playback speed
Share post
2024 Election Countdown: No Matter Who Loses, The U.S. Establishment Wins w/ Misty Winston

Rachel Blevins
Nov 05, 2024
3
5
Transcript

It is Election Day here in the United States, and all eyes are on Donald Trump vs. Kamala Harris, as polls close around the country and the counting begins. But while they want you to think that they are on opposite ends of the spectrum, they both have a record of acting in the interest of the U.S. Establishment.

Journalist Misty Winston noted that no matter the results of the 2024 election, one thing is clear: “Israel wins, the military industrial complex wins, Wall Street wins, and the American people lose.”

Follow Misty Winston on X, and check out her work here

SOURCE LINKS:

IMPORTANT NOTE: Please keep an eye out for any direct messages on Substack coming from fake profiles that have my name and profile photo. I will never reach out and ask you for money directly. Please report the fake profiles to Substack. Thank you for your patience!

Check out my new series, available for paid subscribers:

'SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins' Episode 7

