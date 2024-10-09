YouTube Reinstated My Channel After Public Backlash—But is Still Warning Against 'Hate Speech' w/ Glenn Diesen

My YouTube channel is back! Thank you, thank you, thank you, to every single one of you who spoke out and called for YouTube to reverse the ban.

I received an email from YouTube stating that my channel has been reinstated, and saying, "I understand your channel is incredibly important to you and your audience." The email also noted that my channel is still being hit with a "warning" and four videos have still been removed for "hate speech," so I'm not out of the woods and not trusting the platform. But I'm grateful to have my channel back and to have access to the revenue that I've earned from my content.

Before I received the news, I was joined by Glenn Diesen, a Professor at the University of South-Eastern Norway, and an associate editor at the journal, Russia in Global Affairs, and we discussed the latest big tech censorship, and its affect on the current media landscape.

Follow Glenn Diesen on X, Substack, and Rumble