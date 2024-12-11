The Biden Admin is continuing its march toward WW3 against Russia by transferring $20 Billion for its share of the G7's planned $50 Billion loan for Kiev, which is backed by the stolen proceeds from $300 Billion worth of frozen Russian assets.

Meanwhile, Russian forces are advancing in the Donbass, with reports saying they are within 3 km of Kiev's key strategic hub of Pokrovsk. This, as Zelensky claims that only 43,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed in nearly 3 years of war, and the Biden Admin tries to convince Kiev to forcefully conscript 18-year-olds (and they expect us to believe there’s no manpower shortage).

