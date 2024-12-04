Russia, Iran, Syria Face Off Against U.S., Ukraine, Turkey in Renewed Proxy War w/ Mark Sleboda

Violence is soaring in Syria once again, as groups of extremists that include the rebranded version of Al-Qaeda take Aleppo, and the Syrian Government responds, with support from Russia and Iran. The U.S. is also getting involved, with claims that it’s targeting “Iranian-backed militias,” as the Biden Admin ignores the fact that they’re providing cover for Al-Qaeda by attacked the forces that are targeting its offensive in Syria.

International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda noted that while Russia and Turkey were able to negotiate at deal back in 2020, the war in Syria was never settled. And because it became a “frozen conflict” that allowed Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham to remain active in Idlib (along with various other jihadist groups), it was likely to unfreeze at some point.

Now, the U.S., Ukraine and Turkey are providing support to the same violent extremists that Russia and Iran are trying to help Syria eliminate… and the proxy war in Syria ignites again.

