SANCTIONED 13: The Day After Assad – Israel Expands Land Grab in Syria

Rachel Blevins
Dec 09, 2024
3
Bashar al-Assad arrived in Moscow, where he and his family have been granted asylum, hours after reports say he stepped down as President of Syria and left the country. The U.S., Israel and Turkey—all three have been trying to overthrow Assad for more than a decade—wasted no time in ramping up their meddling in the country.

On this week’s episode of ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins,’ a weekly deep-dive series for my paid subscribers, we look at where tensions stand in Syria, and what the fall of Assad means for the Syrian people, as the rebranded version of Al-Qaeda is expected to lead some kind of transitional government. Where will this journey take us, and could Syria become the next Libya?

