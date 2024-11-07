Playback speed
Trump Team Wants 'Frozen Conflict' in Ukraine + Russian Forces Advance in Donbass w/ Mark Sleboda

Rachel Blevins
and
Mark Sleboda
Nov 07, 2024
2
Transcript

One of Trump’s most outspoken campaign promises is that he will end the war in Ukraine. When it comes to the question of how he plans to do that, anonymous insiders from the Trump team are claiming the goal is to “freeze” the conflict, with guarantees for Russia that Kiev won’t join NATO for 20 years, while the West uses the break in fighting to freely arm Ukraine.

International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda noted that if the Trump Admin goes with a plan like the ones being suggested in the media right now, it would be a non-starter for Moscow AND for Kiev. Not only are the demands not beneficial for Russia, but they ignore the fact that Russia is currently winning this war of attrition and making significant advances in the Donbass.

