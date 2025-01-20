Playback speed
SANCTIONED 19: The Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Deal and What It Means for the Middle East As Trump Returns

Rachel Blevins
Jan 20, 2025
Paid
2
2
Share

Israel and Hamas entered into a six-week ceasefire and hostage exchange deal on Sunday, right before Trump returns to the White House. While Netanyahu is trying to reassure the far-right genocidal maniacs in his government that Israel can go right back to bombing Gaza once Phase One of the deal ends, he’s also pushing for normalization with Saudi Arabia under the Trump Admin, which would require some form of lasting ceasefire in Gaza.

On this week’s episode of ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’, an exclusive weekly deep-dive series for my paid subscribers, I look at the impact of the Israel-Hamas deal on the current state of tensions in the Middle East, and whether this break from fighting Hamas is setting Israel up for increased tensions with Iran.

