Reports say Israel and Hamas are on the brink of a deal that would include a temporary ceasefire for the Gaza Strip, and the release of dozens of hostages (by both Israel and Hamas). But given that the deal is set up in three phrases, it remains to be seen how long the “ceasefire” would actually last.
Meanwhile, the mainstream media is telling the tales of what they say are “mass graves” discovered in Syria, which they claim hold over 100,000 people. The culprit, of course, is the recently overthrown Syrian Government of Bashar al-Assad.
Investigative Journalist and Founder of Uncaptured Media, Dan Cohen, released an in-depth report on the topic, where he explored the evidence of “mass graves” in Syria and noted numerous examples of atrocities committed by groups like HTS (the rebranded version of Al-Qaeda that is now in charge of Syria) that Western media have chosen to ignore, as they work to sell their narrative of the moment.
