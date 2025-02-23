SANCTIONED 24: Three Years into NATO’s War on Russia, Europe Refuses to Face Reality

Three years into the war in Ukraine, while the U.S. is pursuing talks with Russia, Europe is looking for ways to keep fighting to the last Ukrainian. In fact, this week the leaders of France and the UK (the two most vocal advocates for putting NATO troops in Ukraine) are planning a trip to Washington to “chat” with President Trump about his lack of support.

On this week’s episode of ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins,’ an exclusive weekly deep-dive series for my paid subscribers, I look at what where the conflict stands, and how we got to this point, with Zelensky’s administration sending tensions soaring by labeling Russia as “an aggressor” and “NATO membership” as Kiev’s main objective back in 2020.