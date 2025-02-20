Zelensky's Days As US Puppet are Numbered as Trump Labels Him a 'Dictator,' Calls for Elections w/ Scott Ritter

Trump didn’t mince words when he called Zelensky “a dictator without elections,” and questioned why he estimates that the U.S. has spent over $350 BILLION on the war in Ukraine, and Zelensky claims half of the funds are “missing.” This, after Zelensky accused Trump of falling for Russian propaganda, being stuck in a “disinformation bubble,” and he claimed that Ukraine is “not for sale.”

Scott Ritter, a former UN Weapons Inspector and U.S. Marine Corps Intelligence Officer, noted that the divide we are seeing over support for Ukraine has the power to lead to the “collapse” of the NATO alliance, as Trump distances himself from Europe and chooses to pursue normalization with Russia… while politicians from the EU and the UK gather to pout and argue over the next steps for Kiev.

Follow Scott Ritter on X and check out Scott Ritter Extra on Substack

SOURCE LINKS:

If anything in this video resonated with you… please consider signing up as a paid subscriber! You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly deep-dive series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’

Check out Episode 23: Zelensky’s Temper Tantrum Escalates As Ukraine Left Out of US-Russia Talks

Have a question, comment or topic suggestion for my next video? My paid subscribers also have access to my Subscriber chat! Check it out here: