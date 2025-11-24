Trump is touting the “progress” made by the U.S., European and Ukrainian officials who gathered in Geneva on Sunday to hash it out over his 28-point plan for the war in Ukraine. But the EU’s reported revision is even more of a non-starter for Russia, as it removes key NATO expansions guarantees, and calls for a ceasefire along the current frontlines.

Former U.S. Diplomat and Geopolitical Analyst, Jim Jatras, noted that “NATO is NEVER honest,” and the alliance continues to push for a ceasefire in order to rearm Kiev’s forces, as they present plans with vague points that can be used against Russia in the future. Nothing has changed.



