Rachel Blevins

Rachel Blevins

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

'NATO is NEVER Honest' 28-Point Plan a Trojan Horse for More WAR with Russia | Jim Jatras

Rachel Blevins's avatar
Rachel Blevins
Nov 24, 2025

Trump is touting the “progress” made by the U.S., European and Ukrainian officials who gathered in Geneva on Sunday to hash it out over his 28-point plan for the war in Ukraine. But the EU’s reported revision is even more of a non-starter for Russia, as it removes key NATO expansions guarantees, and calls for a ceasefire along the current frontlines.

Former U.S. Diplomat and Geopolitical Analyst, Jim Jatras, noted that “NATO is NEVER honest,” and the alliance continues to push for a ceasefire in order to rearm Kiev’s forces, as they present plans with vague points that can be used against Russia in the future. Nothing has changed.

Follow Jim Jatras on X

SOURCE LINKS:

Your support makes my work possible! If anything in this video resonated with you… consider signing up as a monthly paid subscriber. You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly deep-dive series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins

Check out Episode 60: The US is Trying to TRAP Russia in a Deal Before Kiev COLLAPSES

You can also send a one-time donation on Buy Me a Coffee, or send cash or check donations to: Rachel Blevins, P.O. Box 90313, Austin, TX 78709

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Rachel Blevins
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture