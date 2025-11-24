'NATO is NEVER Honest' 28-Point Plan a Trojan Horse for More WAR with Russia | Jim Jatras

Trump is touting the “progress” made by the U.S., European and Ukrainian officials who gathered in Geneva on Sunday to hash it out over his 28-point plan for the war in Ukraine. But the EU’s reported revision is even more of a non-starter for Russia, as it removes key NATO expansions guarantees, and calls for a ceasefire along the current frontlines.
Former U.S. Diplomat and Geopolitical Analyst, Jim Jatras, noted that “NATO is NEVER honest,” and the alliance continues to push for a ceasefire in order to rearm Kiev’s forces, as they present plans with vague points that can be used against Russia in the future. Nothing has changed.
SOURCE LINKS:
24 Nov. 2025 - Trump signals ‘progress’ in Ukraine peace push
23 Nov. 2025 - Ukraine and Western allies meet to discuss a US peace plan that has sparked alarm in Kiev and Europe
17 Dec. 2024 - Jim Jatras: Would a Trump-Putin Agreement Bring Peace to Ukraine or Just Set the Stage for More War?
21 Nov. 2025 - Exclusive: US threatens to cut intel, weapons to press Ukraine into peace deal
23 Nov. 2025 - Trump’s signals to Zelensky and Europe: Accept this plan or you’re on your own
22 Nov. 2025 - Putin’s response to Trump’s 28 point peace plan, as translated into English by the Kremlin
