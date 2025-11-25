The U.S. has a plan. Europe has a plan. Kiev has a plan. But do any of those plans really matter when they are all filled with points that Russia will swiftly reject?

International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda argued that all of the ongoing talks are a “moot point,” as they continue to ignore Russia’s most basic security concerns. He also noted that right now, Russia is advancing everywhere, and as a result:

“The butcher’s bill for the war of attrition is coming due. And we’re seeing it with this crumbling all along [the frontlines]. It’s not just Pokrovsk and Kupyansk. It’s Siversk, Lyman, Konstantinovka, Guliaipole…”



