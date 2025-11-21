'A VICTORY FOR RUSSIA' Zelensky Caves as Kiev Regime IMPLODES Without U.S. Support | Chay Bowes

Zelensky says that he’s facing either losing Ukraine’s “dignity” or a key ally in the U.S. after he declared he was ready to work with the Trump Admin on “their vision” for ending war. That vision consists of a 28-point peace plan would force Kiev to give up NATO ambitions, claims to the Donbass and Crimea, and more.

Irish Journalist Chay Bowes noted that this plan comes amid significant Russian advances all along the front lines, and the reality that there is nothing Kiev or NATO can do to stop Russia’s war of attrition. He also pointed out that the U.S.-backed “anti-corruption” bodies in Kiev suddenly turning on Zelensky and his inner circle is no accident…

Follow Chay Bowes on X, and check out his channel on YouTube

SOURCE LINKS:

Your support makes my work possible! If anything in this video resonated with you… consider signing up as a monthly paid subscriber. You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly deep-dive series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’

Check out Episode 59: U.S. Dances on the Ruins of Syria with Plans for Military Base in Damascus

You can also send a one-time donation on Buy Me a Coffee, or send cash or check donations to: Rachel Blevins, P.O. Box 90313, Austin, TX 78709