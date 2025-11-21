Rachel Blevins

Rachel Blevins

'A VICTORY FOR RUSSIA' Zelensky Caves as Kiev Regime IMPLODES Without U.S. Support | Chay Bowes

Rachel Blevins
Nov 21, 2025

Zelensky says that he’s facing either losing Ukraine’s “dignity” or a key ally in the U.S. after he declared he was ready to work with the Trump Admin on “their vision” for ending war. That vision consists of a 28-point peace plan would force Kiev to give up NATO ambitions, claims to the Donbass and Crimea, and more.

Irish Journalist Chay Bowes noted that this plan comes amid significant Russian advances all along the front lines, and the reality that there is nothing Kiev or NATO can do to stop Russia’s war of attrition. He also pointed out that the U.S.-backed “anti-corruption” bodies in Kiev suddenly turning on Zelensky and his inner circle is no accident…

