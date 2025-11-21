'A VICTORY FOR RUSSIA' Zelensky Caves as Kiev Regime IMPLODES Without U.S. Support | Chay Bowes

Zelensky says that he’s facing either losing Ukraine’s “dignity” or a key ally in the U.S. after he declared he was ready to work with the Trump Admin on “their vision” for ending war. That vision consists of a 28-point peace plan would force Kiev to give up NATO ambitions, claims to the Donbass and Crimea, and more.
Irish Journalist Chay Bowes noted that this plan comes amid significant Russian advances all along the front lines, and the reality that there is nothing Kiev or NATO can do to stop Russia’s war of attrition. He also pointed out that the U.S.-backed “anti-corruption” bodies in Kiev suddenly turning on Zelensky and his inner circle is no accident…
Follow Chay Bowes on X, and check out his channel on YouTube
SOURCE LINKS:
21 Nov. 2025 - Zelensky says Trump plan forces Ukraine to choose between ‘dignity’ and the U.S.
21 Nov. 2025 - Ukraine, European Allies Reject Key Parts of US-Russia Plan
20 Nov. 2025 - Trump’s full 28-point Ukraine-Russia peace plan
21 Nov. 2025 - The Guardian: US ‘peace proposal’ includes Russianisms prompting questions about authorship of text
19 Nov. 2025 - Ukrainian parliament sacks two ministers amid major corruption scandal
19 Nov. 2025 - Chaos in Ukrainian parliament as opposition pushes to fire cabinet
21 Nov. 2025 - Russian forces take full control of Kupyansk – Moscow
20 Nov. 2025 - Ukraine led by ‘criminal gang on golden potties’ – Putin
Your support makes my work possible! If anything in this video resonated with you… consider signing up as a monthly paid subscriber. You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly deep-dive series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’
Check out Episode 59: U.S. Dances on the Ruins of Syria with Plans for Military Base in Damascus
You can also send a one-time donation on Buy Me a Coffee, or send cash or check donations to: Rachel Blevins, P.O. Box 90313, Austin, TX 78709