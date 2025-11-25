The more revisions the EU and Kiev make to Trump’s 28-point plan for Ukraine, the more ridiculous it is to assume that Russia would accept the document. Especially, as Russia is the side winning this war of attrition with advantages in manpower and weaponry that are leading to signifiant advances on the battlefield, as Kiev’s defensive lines start to fall apart.

Stanislav Krapivnik, a former U.S. Army officer, supply chain exec and military and geopolitical expert, noted that while the West is branding Trump’s offer as a type of surrender for Kiev, it’s actually asking Russia to capitulate to the West’s demand for a ceasefire with a “letter of intent” to try to make it look like NATO wants an end to the war.

As for the question of what Moscow is willing to accept, he pointed out that it seems the Russian government is finally coming to the conclusion that this conflict will have to be settled on the battlefield.

