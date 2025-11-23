SANCTIONED 60: The US is Trying to TRAP Russia in a Deal Before Kiev COLLAPSES

Officials from the U.S., Europe and Ukraine are meeting in Geneva to discuss Trump’s 28-point plan to “settle” the proxy war against Russia. While the West is describing the plan as a “capitulation” for Ukraine, several of the points, from sanctions to security guarantees, included are incredibly vague and could be used to prolong tensions with Russia.

On this week’s episode of ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins,’ an exclusive weekly deep-dive series for my paid subscribers, we look at what’s in the plan, what it would mean for Russia, and why all signs point to the fact that the U.S. is trying to trap Moscow into a deal that will be used against them in the long run.