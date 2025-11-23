Rachel Blevins

Rachel Blevins

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Rachel Blevins

SANCTIONED 60: The US is Trying to TRAP Russia in a Deal Before Kiev COLLAPSES

Rachel Blevins's avatar
Rachel Blevins
Nov 23, 2025
∙ Paid

Officials from the U.S., Europe and Ukraine are meeting in Geneva to discuss Trump’s 28-point plan to “settle” the proxy war against Russia. While the West is describing the plan as a “capitulation” for Ukraine, several of the points, from sanctions to security guarantees, included are incredibly vague and could be used to prolong tensions with Russia.

On this week’s episode of ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins,’ an exclusive weekly deep-dive series for my paid subscribers, we look at what’s in the plan, what it would mean for Russia, and why all signs point to the fact that the U.S. is trying to trap Moscow into a deal that will be used against them in the long run.

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Rachel Blevins to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Rachel Blevins
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture