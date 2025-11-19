Report: US Wants DEAL with Russia to Stop Ukraine CRISIS as Desertions SOAR | Lt Col Daniel Davis

The Trump Admin is working on a 28-point plan to “settle” the war in Ukraine. At least, that’s according to a new report from Axios, which says that the deal would focus on: “peace in Ukraine, security guarantees, security in Europe, and future U.S. relations with Russia and Ukraine.”

Lt. Col. Daniel Davis, a U.S. Combat Veteran and National Security Analyst, noted that if the report is accurate, it may be the clearest sign yet that the U.S. is considering the situation on the battlefield, which is becoming increasingly dire for Kiev, as Russian forces advance all along the front lines, while Ukrainian defensive lines fall apart and Kiev faces hundreds of thousands of desertions.



Follow Daniel Davis on X, and check out the Daniel Davis Deep Dive on YouTube

SOURCE LINKS:

Your support makes my work possible! If anything in this video resonated with you… consider signing up as a monthly paid subscriber. You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly deep-dive series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’

Check out Episode 59: U.S. Dances on the Ruins of Syria with Plans for Military Base in Damascus

You can also send a one-time donation on Buy Me a Coffee, or send cash or check donations to: Rachel Blevins, P.O. Box 90313, Austin, TX 78709