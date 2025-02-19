A New Era? US, Russia Agree to Pursue Normalization, While Zelensky and Europe Left Out in the Cold

It was a big day for diplomacy, as delegations from the U.S. and Russia came face-to-face in Saudi Arabia and agreed to pursue normalization of ties AND an end to the war in Ukraine, after three years of escalations that had Washington on the brink of World War 3 against Moscow.

While Zelensky wasn’t invited, and has been making it known that he is NOT happy, Kiev escalated tensions of its own by targeting U.S.-linked energy infrastructure in southern Russia in a drone attack on Russia’s Krasnodar region.

Meanwhile, leaders from the EU and the UK were also whining about not being invited to the U.S.-Russia meeting, and they showed their frustration by getting together in Paris to complain about being left out in the cold on talks over the future of the war in Ukraine.

SOURCE LINKS:

If anything in this video resonated with you… please consider signing up as a paid subscriber! You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly deep-dive series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’

Check out Episode 23: Zelensky’s Temper Tantrum Escalates As Ukraine Left Out of US-Russia Talks

Have a question, comment or topic suggestion for my next video? My paid subscribers also have access to my Subscriber chat! Check it out here: