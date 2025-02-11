Elon’s ‘DOGE Army’ Isn’t a Revolution. It was Brought to You by Palantir and the Technocratic State.

Billionaire Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) are sweeping across Washington, DC, looking to deliver on the promise to cut $500 Billion in annual federal government spending. But just who are these DOGE staffers, and how much power do they have?
Well, reports are indicating that Palantir, the same AI software company that is helping Israel kill tens of thousands of Palestinian civilians in Gaza, also has employees helping Musk and Co. recruit DOGE staffers.
This is yet another connection to Palantir co-founder Peter Thiel, who is also the mentor of JD Vance. Thiel didn’t just support Trump’s campaign, he actively has connections to several members of Trump’s inner circle.
A reminder that the Technocratic state isn’t on its way. It’s already here.
SOURCE LINKS:
20 Nov. 2024 - Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy: The DOGE Plan to Reform Government
21 Jan. 2025 - Trump creates DOGE with an executive order. It says the unit's purpose is upgrading IT.
9 Feb. 2025 - Elon Musk’s DOGE has swept into 15 federal agencies. Here’s what to know.
7 Feb. 2025 - DOGE on X: “Great coordination across 35 agencies over the last two days to terminate 199 wasteful contracts saving ~$250mm”
8 Feb. 2025 - The Recruitment Effort That Helped Build Elon Musk’s DOGE Army
22 Jan. 2018 - Palantir: The PayPal-offshoot Becomes A Weapon In The War Against Whistleblowers And WikiLeaks
16 July 2024 - JD Vance's mentor co-founded company that helps Israel generate 'kill lists' of Palestinians in Gaza
23 July 2024 - Peter Thiel: 'I defer to Israel' Peter Thiel: 'I defer to Israel'
10 Feb. 2024 - Meet The Peter Thiel Acolytes in Donald Trump’s 2nd Administration
5 Feb. 2024 - Palantir CEO touts Elon Musk's DOGE, ability to hold 'sacred cows of the deep state' accountable
20 Jan. 2025 - Trump, a populist president, is flanked by tech billionaires at his inauguration
If anything in this video resonated with you… please consider signing up as a paid subscriber! You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly deep-dive series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’
Check out Episode 22: Zelensky Offers Trump Wealth of Rare Earth Minerals in The Donbass… That Russia Controls
Have a question, comment or topic suggestion for my next video? My paid subscribers also have access to my Subscriber chat! Check it out here:
Share this post