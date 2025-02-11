Playback speed
Elon’s ‘DOGE Army’ Isn’t a Revolution. It was Brought to You by Palantir and the Technocratic State.

Rachel Blevins
Feb 11, 2025
4
9
Billionaire Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) are sweeping across Washington, DC, looking to deliver on the promise to cut $500 Billion in annual federal government spending. But just who are these DOGE staffers, and how much power do they have?

Well, reports are indicating that Palantir, the same AI software company that is helping Israel kill tens of thousands of Palestinian civilians in Gaza, also has employees helping Musk and Co. recruit DOGE staffers.

This is yet another connection to Palantir co-founder Peter Thiel, who is also the mentor of JD Vance. Thiel didn’t just support Trump’s campaign, he actively has connections to several members of Trump’s inner circle.

A reminder that the Technocratic state isn’t on its way. It’s already here.

Rachel Blevins
