SANCTIONED 23: Zelensky’s Temper Tantrum Escalates As Ukraine Left Out of US-Russia Talks

As the U.S. and Russia prepare for in-person talks in Saudi Arabia, Zelensky is throwing quite the temper tantrum during his visit to Munich. The Ukrainian leader is lamenting on the fact that he wasn’t invited to the upcoming meeting, defending his refusal to hold elections, and claiming he won’t accept decisions that are made for Ukraine by the U.S. and Russia.

In this week’s episode of ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins,’ an exclusive weekly deep-dive series for my paid subscribers, we look at the significance of the turning tides as Zelensky and Europe are left out in the cold, and whether the scorned puppets of the U.S. could turn to a false flag attack aimed at prolonging the war with Russia.