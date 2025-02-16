Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Rachel Blevins

SANCTIONED 23: Zelensky’s Temper Tantrum Escalates As Ukraine Left Out of US-Russia Talks

Rachel Blevins
Feb 16, 2025
∙ Paid
2
4
Share

As the U.S. and Russia prepare for in-person talks in Saudi Arabia, Zelensky is throwing quite the temper tantrum during his visit to Munich. The Ukrainian leader is lamenting on the fact that he wasn’t invited to the upcoming meeting, defending his refusal to hold elections, and claiming he won’t accept decisions that are made for Ukraine by the U.S. and Russia.

In this week’s episode of ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins,’ an exclusive weekly deep-dive series for my paid subscribers, we look at the significance of the turning tides as Zelensky and Europe are left out in the cold, and whether the scorned puppets of the U.S. could turn to a false flag attack aimed at prolonging the war with Russia.

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Rachel Blevins to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

Rachel Blevins
Rachel Blevins
Authors
Rachel Blevins
Recent Posts
Israeli Military FAILED in Gaza: Why Trump Has No Leverage Over the Palestinians w/ Ramzy Baroud
  Rachel Blevins and Ramzy Baroud
No NATO, No Pre-2014 Borders for Ukraine: Trump Faces Reality After Putin Call w/ Mark Sleboda
  Rachel Blevins and Mark Sleboda
Trump Must Decide: End the Ukraine War or Fight Russia for Rare Earth. He Can't Do Both. —Jim Jatras
  Rachel Blevins
Elon’s ‘DOGE Army’ Isn’t a Revolution. It was Brought to You by Palantir and the Technocratic State.
  Rachel Blevins
SANCTIONED 22: Zelensky Offers Trump Wealth of Rare Earth Minerals in The Donbass… That Russia Controls
  Rachel Blevins
The US, Israel in a ‘Dangerous Place,’ The World Knows They Can’t Be Trusted –Seyed Mohammad Marandi
  Rachel Blevins
USAID Funded Ukrainians Who Doxxed, Framed and Harassed American Journalists w/ Sarah Bils
  Rachel Blevins and Sarah B.