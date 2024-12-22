Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Rachel Blevins

SANCTIONED 15: Trump’s Plans for Ukraine and the Future of War with Russia

Rachel Blevins
Dec 22, 2024
∙ Paid
3
7
Share

All eyes are on Trump, as he prepares to kick off his second term in office, with the vow that he will end the war in Ukraine. But he hasn’t given any indication of how that would happen, or that he plans to end the burden on American taxpayers that is propping up the Kiev regime.

While Russian President Putin said this week that he’s open to “negotiations and compromises,” he also said that he regrets waiting until 2022 to intervene in the conflict in Ukraine, and that Russia should have started preparations earlier.

On this week’s episode of ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins,’ a weekly deep-dive series for my paid subscribers, we look at the potential for Russia-Ukraine-NATO talks in 2025, and if there is any chance of a “deal” to end the war.

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Rachel Blevins to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

Rachel Blevins
Rachel Blevins
Authors
Rachel Blevins
Recent Posts
What to Expect from Biden’s Final Month: From Escalation with Russia to Middle East Chaos
  Rachel Blevins
Putin: Russia Not 'Defeated' in Syria + Israel Benefits the Most from the Fall of Assad
  Rachel Blevins
Netanyahu Takes Victory Lap in Syria as Israel and Turkey Bask in the Fall of Assad w/ Scott Ritter
  Rachel Blevins and Scott Ritter
SANCTIONED 14: Turkey’s Quest for Domination in Syria
  Rachel Blevins
Escaping the Al-Qaeda Takeover in Syria After the Fall of Assad w/ Vanessa Beeley
  Rachel Blevins and vanessa beeley
Moscow Warns of Retaliation for U.S. Attack + Russian Forces Near Pokrovsk w/ Mark Sleboda
  Rachel Blevins and Mark Sleboda
Ukraine War Escalates as U.S. Quietly Approves $20 BILLION for Kiev Backed by Stolen Russian Assets
  Rachel Blevins