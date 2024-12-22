SANCTIONED 15: Trump’s Plans for Ukraine and the Future of War with Russia

All eyes are on Trump, as he prepares to kick off his second term in office, with the vow that he will end the war in Ukraine. But he hasn’t given any indication of how that would happen, or that he plans to end the burden on American taxpayers that is propping up the Kiev regime.

While Russian President Putin said this week that he’s open to “negotiations and compromises,” he also said that he regrets waiting until 2022 to intervene in the conflict in Ukraine, and that Russia should have started preparations earlier.

On this week’s episode of ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins,’ a weekly deep-dive series for my paid subscribers, we look at the potential for Russia-Ukraine-NATO talks in 2025, and if there is any chance of a “deal” to end the war.