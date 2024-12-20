Putin: Russia Not 'Defeated' in Syria + Israel Benefits the Most from the Fall of Assad

Russian President Putin addressed the recent overthrow of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad during his annual news conference, and he admitted that Israel is the “primary beneficiary” of the current instability in the country.

While Putin did condemn Israel’s expanded occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights, he appeared to tread lightly with his rhetoric on the genocide Israel is currently committing and said instead that he is “not sure what goals Israel pursues in Gaza.”

As for the future of a Russian military presence in Syria, Putin said it was a “complicated situation,” and that would have to be worked out with a future government in Damascus. But his rhetoric made it clear that Russia is not an empire and does not see Syria as a conquest.

