Netanyahu Takes Victory Lap in Syria as Israel and Turkey Bask in the Fall of Assad w/ Scott Ritter

Israel is doing a victory lap in Syria after the fall of Bashar al-Assad, with Netanyahu taking to the top of Mount Hermon for a photo-op and bragging that Israel plans to keep the additional land it seized from Syria this month.

Israel’s main competition in Syria is Turkey, which is also expanding its dominance, with reports of Turkish troops amassing on the border and preparing for an attack on the Syrian Kurds, who are aligned with the U.S.

Scott Ritter, a former UN Weapons Inspector and U.S. Marine Corps Intelligence Officer, noted that the fall of the Syrian government is a major loss for both the Axis of Resistance and, more importantly, the Palestinian people.

With Syria commanding the news cycle, it has done the one thing that the late Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah tried to avoid—it took the focus away from the Palestinians who continue to be slaughtered by Israel.

