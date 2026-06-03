Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corp. confirmed that it carried out strikes against U.S. Military bases in Kuwait, and the U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet in Bahrain, in retaliation for recent U.S. strikes on Iran’s Qeshm Island.
Earlier, Ret. U.S. Army Col. Douglas Macgregor noted that “Iran is in the driver’s seat,” and the best thing the Trump Admin can do is to get the U.S. out of this war before more damage is done: to the U.S. Military, to the region, and the to the global economy.
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SOURCE LINKS:
2 June 2026 - Faytuks Network on X: “IRGC Statement: In response to the US strike on Qeshm Island, the IRGC Aerospace Force has struck US military bases in Kuwait with ‘precise and intensive missile strikes.’”
2 June 2026 - BREAKING: Escalating attacks from Iran in response to ceasefire violations by the U.S.
2 June 2026 - Arya Yadeghaar on X: “IRGC officially announces attack on US Navy’s 5th Fleet with missiles and drones. IRGC says the US struck an Iranian oil tanker near the Strait of Hormoz, damaging its engine room + IRGC telecommunications mast south of Qeshm Island.”
2 June 2026 - Drop Site News on X: “CENTCOM said U.S. forces fired a Hellfire missile into the engine room of a Botswana-flagged commercial tanker, the M/T Lexie, after its crew ignored warnings while attempting to reach Iran’s Kharg Island.”
2 June 2026 - Ehsan Safarnejad on X: “IRGC: No More Tit for Tat! We hereby declare that the era of hit and run or a simple tit for tat policy has ended. Our response to any attack will be multiple fold of the enemy’s aggression.”
1 June 2026 - Axios: ‘You’re f—ing crazy’: Trump fumes at Netanyahu in call on Lebanon
2 June 2026 - Russia strikes Ukraine in response to terrorist attacks – MOD
2 June 2026 - Zelensky-linked drone plant hit – Russian MOD
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