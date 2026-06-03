Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corp. confirmed that it carried out strikes against U.S. Military bases in Kuwait, and the U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet in Bahrain, in retaliation for recent U.S. strikes on Iran’s Qeshm Island.

Earlier, Ret. U.S. Army Col. Douglas Macgregor noted that “Iran is in the driver’s seat,” and the best thing the Trump Admin can do is to get the U.S. out of this war before more damage is done: to the U.S. Military, to the region, and the to the global economy.

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