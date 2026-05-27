IDF CHASED, AMBUSHED, SWARMED BY FPV DRONES AS ‘GROUND INVASION’ ATTEMPT COLLAPSES | Laith Marouf

Israel is ramping up its war crimes in Lebanon, with over 120 air strikes on Tuesday, amid their latest attempt at an expanded ground invasion. But Hezbollah is not backing down, targeting the invading forces with explosive drones, rockets ⁠and artillery, and announcing clashes where they have forced Israeli soldier to fight at point blank range.

Laith Marouf, a Beirut-based journalist and executive director of Free Palestine TV, noted that: “in terms of the military battle on the ground, it’s already clear that the Israelis have lost this war.” And the concern now is that Israel is going to violently escalate the conflict in Lebanon, in an attempt to provoke a supportive response from Iran, that will then get the U.S. back into a direct war.

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