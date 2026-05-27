IDF CHASED, AMBUSHED, SWARMED BY FPV DRONES AS ‘GROUND INVASION’ ATTEMPT COLLAPSES | Laith Marouf

Israel is ramping up its war crimes in Lebanon, with over 120 air strikes on Tuesday, amid their latest attempt at an expanded ground invasion. But Hezbollah is not backing down, targeting the invading forces with explosive drones, rockets and artillery, and announcing clashes where they have forced Israeli soldier to fight at point blank range.
Laith Marouf, a Beirut-based journalist and executive director of Free Palestine TV, noted that: “in terms of the military battle on the ground, it’s already clear that the Israelis have lost this war.” And the concern now is that Israel is going to violently escalate the conflict in Lebanon, in an attempt to provoke a supportive response from Iran, that will then get the U.S. back into a direct war.
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SOURCE LINKS:
27 May 2026 - The Cradle on X: “Continuous Israeli attacks have bombarded southern Lebanon and the Bekaa Valley since dawn, with consecutive waves of airstrikes hitting multiple towns and villages.”
26 May 2026 - Reuters: Israel pounds Lebanon with strikes, expands ground operations past security zone
27 May 2026 - Hezbollah clashes with Israeli troops north of Lebanon’s Litani River as ground invasion ramps up
26 May 2026 - Hezbollah pays tribute to Iran with exclusive footage of FPV drone assembly for attack on IDF
27 May 2026 - Palestinians in Gaza mourn Qassam military chief Mohammad Odeh, assassinated by Israel
27 May 2026 - Iranian state media announces initial details of the ‘Memorandum of Understanding’ for the US-Iran peace deal
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