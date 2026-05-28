IDF TORMENTED BY FPV DRONES, STUCK IN LEBANON QUAGMIRE | Robert Inlakesh

Israel continues to carry out horrific massacres of the civilians in south Lebanon, where it is desperately attempting to occupy more land. But Hezbollah is NOT backing down, and its continued FPV drone attacks—footage of which, is shared across social media for all to see—are having a major impact on the IDF troops who are learning the hard way in a conflict where the other side if capable of fighting back.

Independent Journalist Robert Inlakesh noted that Israel is now “trapped,” inside a “quagmire” in Lebanon, as Hezbollah has lured their troops in, and if now taking them (plus their equipment) out one by one. There’s nothing Israel can do to achieve ANY of its military aims, so it resorts to destroying civilian infrastructure and murdering more civilians.

Follow Robert Inlakesh on X, and check out his page on Substack

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