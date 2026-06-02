RUSSIA UNLEASHES STRIKES ACROSS UKRAINE AS U.S. IN 'AIR DEFENSE CRISIS' | Mark Sleboda

Russia launched one of its largest rounds of drone and missile attacks in months, against military targets in Ukraine, with the Russian Defense Ministry confirming in a statement that several locations were hit, including Kiev’s defense production facilities and conscription centers.
International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda noted that while Russia is largely hitting the same levels of targets it would have been hitting anyway, the difference is that Kiev (along with the U.S. and all of NATO) is facing a growing air defense crisis with no escape.
He emphasized that this is why “air defense is the United States’ achilles heel,” and Russia is just getting started with its escalated attacks.
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SOURCE LINKS:
2 June 2026 - Russia strikes Ukraine in response to terrorist attacks – MOD
2 June 2026 - Zelensky-linked drone plant hit – Russian MOD
2 June 2026 - The Guardian: Patriot missile shortage has created ‘window of vulnerability’ Russia is exploiting in Ukraine
1 June 2026 - Axios: ‘You’re f—ing crazy’: Trump fumes at Netanyahu in call on Lebanon
2 June 2026 - Israel and Hezbollah trade new attacks despite Trump promise of de-escalation
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