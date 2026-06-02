RUSSIA UNLEASHES STRIKES ACROSS UKRAINE AS U.S. IN 'AIR DEFENSE CRISIS' | Mark Sleboda

Russia launched one of its largest rounds of drone and missile attacks in months, against military targets in Ukraine, with the Russian Defense Ministry confirming in a statement that several locations were hit, including Kiev’s defense production facilities and conscription centers.

International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda noted that while Russia is largely hitting the same levels of targets it would have been hitting anyway, the difference is that Kiev (along with the U.S. and all of NATO) is facing a growing air defense crisis with no escape.

He emphasized that this is why “air defense is the United States’ achilles heel,” and Russia is just getting started with its escalated attacks.

Follow Mark Sleboda on X, and check out his page on Substack, and support his work on Boosty

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