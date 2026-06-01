Following orders by Netanyahu to attack Beirut’s Dahiyeh neighborhood, Iran’s Tasnim News Agency is reporting that Tehran has suspended indirect talks with the U.S. and specifically cited Israel’s ongoing war crimes in Lebanon AND Gaza:

“Iranian officials and negotiators have stressed the need for an immediate halt to the aggressive and brutal military operations carried out by the Israeli entity’s army in both Gaza and Lebanon, as well as the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from occupied areas in Lebanon.”

Veteran Lebanese Journalist Dr. Marwa Osman noted that the inclusion of the Palestinians in Iran’s demands is especially notable, as it shows the Axis of Resistance is standing together and demanding an end, once and for all, to the Americans’ and the Zionists’ terror across the region.

Follow Marwa Osman on X, and check out her page on Telegram

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