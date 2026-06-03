IRAN DEVASTATES U.S. BASES, EXPOSES LACK OF AIR DEFENSE | Laith Marouf

Where are the air defenses? That was the big question as Iranian missiles and drones rained down in Kuwait and Bahrain, targeting U.S. bases. Tehran said the attacks were in retaliation for U.S. attacks on an Iranian oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz and a telecommunications tower on Qeshm Island.

Laith Marouf, a Beirut-based journalist and executive director of Free Palestine TV, noted that this recent attack, along with Iran’s threats to attack Israel if it acted on Netanyahu’s orders to bomb the suburbs of Beirut, is a reminder that Iran is standing up to U.S. and Israeli aggression and is demanding peace for the entire region.



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SOURCE LINKS:

3 June 2026 - Al Jazeera on X: “Iran’s Foreign Ministry has condemned what it calls US attacks on an Iranian oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz and a telecommunications tower on Qeshm Island. It says Kuwait and Bahrain bear ‘direct and clear responsibility’ for the attacks and Iran will act in self‑defense.”

3 June 2026 - Arya Yadeghaar on X: “The Kuwaiti army says the T1 terminal at Kuwait’s airport saw significant damage after last night’s drone & missile attacks from Iran. The damage was likely caused by failed Kuwaiti interceptors as the Iranian attacks were targeting Ali al Salem Air Base & Arifjan base, which are nowhere near Kuwait’s airport.”

3 June 2026 - US Central Command Exposed For Claiming Iran’s Strikes On Kuwait & Bahrain Hit No Targets

3 June 2026 - The Cradle on X: “Hezbollah releases footage, dated 1 June, showing a night reconnaissance thermal imaging flyover by an Ababil attack drone over the historic Beaufort Castle (Qalaat al-Shaqif) and its surroundings in southern Lebanon.”

3 June 2026 - The Cradle on X: “Israeli attacks across southern Lebanon have continued since midnight, killing and injuring several people as airstrikes, drone strikes, and artillery shelling targeted multiple towns and villages.”

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