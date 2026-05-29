Zelensky is begging the Trump Admin for Patriot missile interceptors that the U.S. doesn’t have, and Moscow is warning foreign citizens to evacuate Kiev immediately. We seem to be on the edge of a major escalation in the NATO vs. Russia war.

Veteran, Author and Russian Military Expert, Andrei Martyanov, noted that the Russian government appears to be preparing to escalate its targeting of Ukrainian intelligence, and command and control heads in Kiev. They may even go as far as assassinating Zelensky, after Ukraine’s latest terror attacks targeting Russian civilians pushed the war into a new stage.

Follow Andrei Martyanov on YouTube, and on Patreon

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