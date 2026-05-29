RUSSIA WILL HUNT DOWN UKRAINE INTEL, KIEV REGIME HEADS – Andrei Martyanov

Zelensky is begging the Trump Admin for Patriot missile interceptors that the U.S. doesn’t have, and Moscow is warning foreign citizens to evacuate Kiev immediately. We seem to be on the edge of a major escalation in the NATO vs. Russia war.
Veteran, Author and Russian Military Expert, Andrei Martyanov, noted that the Russian government appears to be preparing to escalate its targeting of Ukrainian intelligence, and command and control heads in Kiev. They may even go as far as assassinating Zelensky, after Ukraine’s latest terror attacks targeting Russian civilians pushed the war into a new stage.
Follow Andrei Martyanov on YouTube, and on Patreon
SOURCE LINKS:
28 May 2026 - Russia boosts drone defense amid Ukrainian attacks on civilians
28 May 2026 - Lavrov delivers brutal put-down of EU demand
27 May 2026 - Zelensky pleads with Trump, Congress to supply Patriot missile interceptors
25 May 2026 - Russia warns all foreign citizens to leave Kiev
25 May 2026 - Lavrov notifies Rubio of impending ‘systematic strikes’ on Kiev
28 May 2026 - Iran says no final agreement reached with US, dismisses western reports
28 May 2026 - IRGC strikes Kuwait air base in response to new US violations
27 May 2026 - U.S. will need years to replenish stockpiles of advanced weapons used in Iran war, new analysis finds
Your support makes my work possible! If anything in this video resonated with you… consider signing up as a monthly paid subscriber. You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’
Check out Episode 84: UKRAINE STRIKES RUSSIAN SCHOOL + ISRAEL ESCALATES WAR ON PARAMEDICS
You can also send a one-time donation on Buy Me a Coffee, or send cash or check donations to: Rachel Blevins, P.O. Box 90313, Austin, TX 78709