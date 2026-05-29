Rachel Blevins

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SANCTIONED 85: TRUMP ENDS HORMUZ NAVAL BLOCKADE, IRAN REJECTS DEMANDS

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Rachel Blevins
May 29, 2026
∙ Paid

President Trump announced on Friday that the U.S. naval blockade on the Strait of Hormuz “will now be lifted,” and that he is on the verge of a deal with Iran to move toward continuing talks. However, Tehran was quick to reject Trump’s claims that there would be no fee on traffic through the Strait, that Iranian assets wouldn’t be released, and that the U.S. would somehow get access to Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium.

On this episode of ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins,’ an exclusive weekly series for my paid subscribers, we got into the latest and looked at where we are headed in the week to come…

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