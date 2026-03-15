Rachel Blevins

Rachel Blevins

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IRAN UNVEILS NEW SEJJIL BALLISTIC MISSILES IN 54TH WAVE OF ATTACKS + U.S. DEPLOYS MARINES, WARSHIP

Rachel Blevins's avatar
Rachel Blevins
Mar 15, 2026

While President Trump claims that the U.S. has "destroyed 100% of Iran’s Military capability," the IRGC just launched their 54th wave of retaliatory attacks on Sunday, which included the use of Sejjil ballistic missiles for the first time.

This, as reports say Israel is running low on interceptor missiles, and as Trump learns the hard way that there is nothing he can do to force Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz...

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