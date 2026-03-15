IRAN UNVEILS NEW SEJJIL BALLISTIC MISSILES IN 54TH WAVE OF ATTACKS + U.S. DEPLOYS MARINES, WARSHIP

While President Trump claims that the U.S. has "destroyed 100% of Iran’s Military capability," the IRGC just launched their 54th wave of retaliatory attacks on Sunday, which included the use of Sejjil ballistic missiles for the first time.
This, as reports say Israel is running low on interceptor missiles, and as Trump learns the hard way that there is nothing he can do to force Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz...
SOURCE LINKS:
13 March 2026 - Pentagon Is Moving Additional Marines, Warships to the Middle East
13 March 2026 - U.S. sending USS Tripoli, thousands of Marines to Middle East
14 March 2026 - Trump on Truth Social: “The U.S. has beaten and completely decimated Iran, both Militarily, Economically, and in every other way, but the Countries of the World that receive Oil through the Hormuz Strait must take care of that passage, and we will help”
14 March 2026 - Trump on Truth Social: “We have already destroyed 100% of Iran’s Military capability, but it’s easy for them to send a drone or two, drop a mine, or deliver a close range missile somewhere along, or in, this Waterway, no matter how badly defeated they are. Hopefully China, France, Japan, South Korea, the UK, and others, that are affected by this artificial constraint, will send Ships to the area”
15 March 2026 - Sejjil Enters the War: Iranian Missile Hits Near US Consular Residence in Tel Aviv
15 March 2026 - VIDEO: Iran’s WAVE 54 in the air with FIRST use of Sejjil ballistic missiles since start of war — IRIB
14 March 2026 - Israel is running critically low on interceptors, US officials say
14 March 2026 - Top Trump Adviser Calls for ‘Off-ramp’ to Iran War, Warns Israel May Consider Using Nuclear Weapon
14 March 2026 - Trump says Iran is ready to negotiate a ceasefire but he’s not ready to make a deal
15 March 2026 - Iran ready to defend itself 'as long as it takes' — FM Araghchi
14 March 2026 - IRGC: If Netanyahu the child-killer is alive, we will continue to pursue him
15 March 2026 - Ali Larijani on X: “I’ve heard that the remnants of Epstein’s team have devised a conspiracy to create an incident similar to 9/11 and frame Iran for it. Iran is fundamentally opposed to such terrorist programs and has no war with the American people.”
14 March 2026 - VIDEO: Iran’s Foreign Minister: US attacked Kharg & Abu Musa Islands from UAE
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