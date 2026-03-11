IRAN EXPORTS OIL TO CHINA AS U.S. PANICS OVER SHUTDOWN + HEZBOLLAH HUMILIATES ISRAEL | Laith Marouf

While President Trump continues to throw a temper tantrum on social media over Iran enforcing a shut down of the Strait of Hormuz, dozens of countries are agreeing to release their strategic reserves of oil to try to keep prices from soaring as supply from the Middle East comes to a halt.

Meanwhile, Iran is continuing to send oil to China, with reports saying nearly 12 million barrels of Iranian crude have been exported since the start of the war.

Laith Marouf, a journalist and executive director of Free Palestine TV, noted that we are seeing a historic shift, as Iran demands an end to Israel and the Zionist colony’s presence in the Middle East. That fight has included the help of Hezbollah, which is playing a crucial role in the war efforts against Israel…



