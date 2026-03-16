U.S. WARSHIPS RETREAT AFTER IRAN CLAIMS ATTACK + AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, NATO REFUSE 'HORMUZ COALITION'

President Trump is now claiming that any evidence the U.S. has not completely destroyed the Iranian military, or that the Iranian people are taking to the streets in support of their government is… “AI-generated.” Yes, really.

This, after the IRGC reported an attack on the USS Abraham Lincoln, that it says rendered the aircraft carrier “inoperable,” and reports now say that open-source satellite images from China are showing both the USS Lincoln and the USS Gerald R. Ford have retreated further away from Iran’s coast.

SOURCE LINKS:

12 March 2026 - Spokesperson of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters: The USS Abraham Lincoln was targeted by the naval forces of the IRGC and was rendered inoperable

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Check out Episode 75: Trump Admin in CHAOS – Iran HOLDS THE CARDS with ATTACKS on U.S. Forces, OIL Blockade

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