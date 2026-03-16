Rachel Blevins

Rachel Blevins

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U.S. WARSHIPS RETREAT AFTER IRAN CLAIMS ATTACK + AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, NATO REFUSE 'HORMUZ COALITION'

Rachel Blevins's avatar
Rachel Blevins
Mar 16, 2026

President Trump is now claiming that any evidence the U.S. has not completely destroyed the Iranian military, or that the Iranian people are taking to the streets in support of their government is… “AI-generated.” Yes, really.

This, after the IRGC reported an attack on the USS Abraham Lincoln, that it says rendered the aircraft carrier “inoperable,” and reports now say that open-source satellite images from China are showing both the USS Lincoln and the USS Gerald R. Ford have retreated further away from Iran’s coast.

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