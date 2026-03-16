U.S. WARSHIPS RETREAT AFTER IRAN CLAIMS ATTACK + AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, NATO REFUSE 'HORMUZ COALITION'

President Trump is now claiming that any evidence the U.S. has not completely destroyed the Iranian military, or that the Iranian people are taking to the streets in support of their government is… “AI-generated.” Yes, really.
This, after the IRGC reported an attack on the USS Abraham Lincoln, that it says rendered the aircraft carrier “inoperable,” and reports now say that open-source satellite images from China are showing both the USS Lincoln and the USS Gerald R. Ford have retreated further away from Iran’s coast.
SOURCE LINKS:
15 March 2026 - Trump declares everything he doesn’t like surrounding the war in Iran is ‘AI-generated’
16 March 2026 - USS Lincoln nuclear supercarrier ‘retreats quivering 1,000km’ as ‘hit by Iran’ — Chinese satellite
16 March 2026 - The USS Gerald R. Ford also shifted further south in the Red Sea, now operating off Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
12 March 2026 - Spokesperson of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters: The USS Abraham Lincoln was targeted by the naval forces of the IRGC and was rendered inoperable
16 March 2026 - Reactions to Trump’s call for help to secure Strait of Hormuz
16 March 2026 - No country yet joins Trump’s proposed naval coalition to reopen Strait of Hormuz
15 March 2026 - Donald Trump warns Nato faces ‘very bad future’ if allies fail to help US in Iran
15 March 2026 - NYT: Saudi Crown prince encouraging Trump to keep “hitting Iran hard”
26 Feb. 2026 - Trump Iran airstrikes decision to be guided by Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff’s advice
13 March 2026 - Trump Knew the Risk of Iran Blocking the Strait of Hormuz. He Still Went to War
16 March 2026 - ADNOC oil loading still halted at UAE’s Fujairah, other loadings resume, sources say
16 March 2026 - IRGC says strike hits US Al-Dhafra air base ammunition depot
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