U.S. TROOPS ARE ‘DEAD MEN WALKING’ IF THEY INVADE KHARG ISLAND, STRAIT OF HORMUZ | Stanislav Krapivnik

Reports say President Trump is considering sending U.S. troops to attempt to seize Kharg Island, Iran's oil export hub, as Tehran's shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz start to impact the global economy. This, even as Iran's foreign minister has said his country is ready and waiting for U.S. troops to fall into the trap of a ground invasion.
Stanislav Krapivnik, a former U.S. Army officer, supply chain exec and military and geopolitical expert, noted that the soldiers sent to seize Kharg Island, or to try to force their way through the Strait of Hormuz would be "dead men walking," as Iran has made it clear exactly how it will respond to Washington's illegal war of aggression.
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SOURCE LINKS:
16 March 2026 - ‘We will remember’: Trump warns countries to help secure Strait of Hormuz as shipping stalls
15 March 2026 - Trump declares everything he doesn’t like surrounding the war in Iran is ‘AI-generated’
15 March 2026 - Trump eyes “Hormuz Coalition,” seizure of Iran’s Kharg Island oil hub
16 March 2026 - USS Lincoln nuclear supercarrier ‘retreats quivering 1,000km’ as ‘hit by Iran’ — Chinese satellite
16 March 2026 - The USS Gerald R. Ford also shifted further south in the Red Sea, now operating off Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
12 March 2026 - Spokesperson of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters: The USS Abraham Lincoln was targeted by the naval forces of the IRGC and was rendered inoperable
16 March 2026 - Reactions to Trump’s call for help to secure Strait of Hormuz
16 March 2026 - No country yet joins Trump’s proposed naval coalition to reopen Strait of Hormuz
15 March 2026 - Donald Trump warns Nato faces ‘very bad future’ if allies fail to help US in Iran
13 March 2026 - Trump Knew the Risk of Iran Blocking the Strait of Hormuz. He Still Went to War
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