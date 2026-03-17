U.S. TROOPS ARE ‘DEAD MEN WALKING’ IF THEY INVADE KHARG ISLAND, STRAIT OF HORMUZ | Stanislav Krapivnik

Reports say President Trump is considering sending U.S. troops to attempt to seize Kharg Island, Iran's oil export hub, as Tehran's shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz start to impact the global economy. This, even as Iran's foreign minister has said his country is ready and waiting for U.S. troops to fall into the trap of a ground invasion.



Stanislav Krapivnik, a former U.S. Army officer, supply chain exec and military and geopolitical expert, noted that the soldiers sent to seize Kharg Island, or to try to force their way through the Strait of Hormuz would be "dead men walking," as Iran has made it clear exactly how it will respond to Washington's illegal war of aggression.



Follow Stanislav Krapivnik on X, and check out ‘In The Eyes of Truth’ on YouTube

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