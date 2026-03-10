IRAN UNLEASHES NEW MISSILES, REINFORCES STRAIT OF HORMUZ CLOSURE AS WAR ESCALATES | Mark Sleboda

President Trump is throwing yet another temper tantrum on social media—this time, over Iran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz, and the chaos that has ensued for both states in the Persian Gulf that rely heavily on oil exports and for the regions of the world (from India to Europe) who get a significant portion of their oil from the Middle East.
In fact, reports are saying that the Trump Admin is even considering easing sanctions on Russian oil, as a way to try to cool prices and aid global supply.
International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda noted that Iran is making sure it isn’t the only one feeling the pain from the illegal war of aggression the U.S. and Israel are waging against the Iranian people. As a result, we are seeing Iran take unprecedented steps to impact that global economy, for as long as they are under attack.
10 March 2026 - Ali Larijani on X: “The Ashura-loving Iranian people do not fear your hollow threats; for those greater than you have failed to erase it… So beware lest you be the ones to vanish.”
10 March 2026 - Ali Larijani on X: “Strait of Hormuz will either be a Strait of peace and prosperity for all or will be a Strait of defeat and suffering for warmongers.”
10 March 2026 - Tehran vows to use powerful missiles, rejects Trump talks
9 March 2026 - Trump on Truth Social - “If Iran does anything that stops the flow of Oil within the Strait of Hormuz, they will be hit by the United States of America TWENTY TIMES HARDER than they have been hit thus far.”
9 March 2026 - US weighs easing Russian oil sanctions to cool global price surge, sources say
9 March 2026 - Trump Advisers Urge Him to Find Iran Exit Ramp, Fearing Political Backlash
10 March 2026 - Early Iran strikes cost $5.6 billion in munitions, Pentagon estimates
