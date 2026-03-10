IRAN UNLEASHES NEW MISSILES, REINFORCES STRAIT OF HORMUZ CLOSURE AS WAR ESCALATES | Mark Sleboda

President Trump is throwing yet another temper tantrum on social media—this time, over Iran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz, and the chaos that has ensued for both states in the Persian Gulf that rely heavily on oil exports and for the regions of the world (from India to Europe) who get a significant portion of their oil from the Middle East.

In fact, reports are saying that the Trump Admin is even considering easing sanctions on Russian oil, as a way to try to cool prices and aid global supply.

International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda noted that Iran is making sure it isn’t the only one feeling the pain from the illegal war of aggression the U.S. and Israel are waging against the Iranian people. As a result, we are seeing Iran take unprecedented steps to impact that global economy, for as long as they are under attack.

