Col. Macgregor: IRAN WAR WILL BE THE END OF THE U.S. MILITARY IN WEST ASIA

Iran's new leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, just delivered his first address to the nation, and he declared that: "The Strait of Hormuz must remain closed," and that Iran will continue its retaliation, saying: "We will not give up on avenging the blood of martyrs."



Ret. U.S. Army Col. Douglas Macgregor noted that the Trump Admin has put the U.S. Military and all of its allies in the region in an incredibly dangerous position, as not only can they not "win" a war against Iran... but Iran is not backing down in its attacks, and its closure of the Strait of Hormuz alone is the start of an "economic Armageddon."



