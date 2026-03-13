Rachel Blevins

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SANCTIONED 75: Trump Admin in CHAOS – Iran HOLDS THE CARDS with ATTACKS on U.S. Forces, OIL Blockade

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Rachel Blevins
Mar 13, 2026
∙ Paid

While Secretary of War Pete Hegseth lied to the public, and claimed that Iranian officials were hiding in bunkers… the individuals he was referencing were seen walking the streets of Tehran in the annual Quds March, in solidarity with the Palestinians.

This, as the U.S. just lost a Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker that was being used to supply fuel to Israeli jets, in the ongoing illegal war of aggression against Iran. A war that President Trump swears he’s winning… but how long can he keep up the current rhetoric when the opposite is happening on the ground?

On this episode of ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins,’ an exclusive weekly series for my paid subscribers, we got into the latest and looked at where we are headed in the week to come…

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