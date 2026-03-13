While Secretary of War Pete Hegseth lied to the public, and claimed that Iranian officials were hiding in bunkers… the individuals he was referencing were seen walking the streets of Tehran in the annual Quds March, in solidarity with the Palestinians.

This, as the U.S. just lost a Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker that was being used to supply fuel to Israeli jets, in the ongoing illegal war of aggression against Iran. A war that President Trump swears he’s winning… but how long can he keep up the current rhetoric when the opposite is happening on the ground?

On this episode of ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins,’ an exclusive weekly series for my paid subscribers, we got into the latest and looked at where we are headed in the week to come…