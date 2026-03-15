ISRAEL COULD ‘GO NUCLEAR’ AS IT RUNS OUT OF INTERCEPTORS, IRAN INCREASES ATTACKS | Chris Helali

Reports say Israel is running low on interceptor missiles, as Iran continues to launch new waves of its retaliatory attacks, employing new weapons as it targets sites across the Zionist colony.
It's getting so bad that even Trump's AI Czar, David Sacks, warned that Israel is "getting hit harder than they've ever been hit before in their history," and said there are concerns about Netanyahu's government "escalating the war by contemplating using a nuclear weapon."
Chris Helali, a journalist, geopolitical analyst and co-host of DD Geopolitics, noted that the question of whether Israel will use a nuclear weapon (tactical or otherwise) is a legitimate concern, and it would be a point of no return for Iran, and for the world as we are plunged into a new phase of World War 3.
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SOURCE LINKS:
13 March 2026 - Pentagon Is Moving Additional Marines, Warships to the Middle East
13 March 2026 - U.S. sending USS Tripoli, thousands of Marines to Middle East
14 March 2026 - Trump on Truth Social: “We have already destroyed 100% of Iran’s Military capability, but it’s easy for them to send a drone or two, drop a mine, or deliver a close range missile somewhere along, or in, this Waterway, no matter how badly defeated they are.”
15 March 2026 - Sejjil Enters the War: Iranian Missile Hits Near US Consular Residence in Tel Aviv
15 March 2026 - VIDEO: Iran’s WAVE 54 in the air with FIRST use of Sejjil ballistic missiles since start of war — IRIB
14 March 2026 - Israel is running critically low on interceptors, US officials say
14 March 2026 - Top Trump Adviser Calls for ‘Off-ramp’ to Iran War, Warns Israel May Consider Using Nuclear Weapon
14 March 2026 - Trump says Iran is ready to negotiate a ceasefire but he’s not ready to make a deal
15 March 2026 - Iran ready to defend itself ‘as long as it takes’ — FM Araghchi
14 March 2026 - IRGC: If Netanyahu the child-killer is alive, we will continue to pursue him
14 March 2026 - VIDEO: Iran’s Foreign Minister: US attacked Kharg & Abu Musa Islands from UAE
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