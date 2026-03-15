ISRAEL COULD ‘GO NUCLEAR’ AS IT RUNS OUT OF INTERCEPTORS, IRAN INCREASES ATTACKS | Chris Helali

Reports say Israel is running low on interceptor missiles, as Iran continues to launch new waves of its retaliatory attacks, employing new weapons as it targets sites across the Zionist colony.



It's getting so bad that even Trump's AI Czar, David Sacks, warned that Israel is "getting hit harder than they've ever been hit before in their history," and said there are concerns about Netanyahu's government "escalating the war by contemplating using a nuclear weapon."



Chris Helali, a journalist, geopolitical analyst and co-host of DD Geopolitics, noted that the question of whether Israel will use a nuclear weapon (tactical or otherwise) is a legitimate concern, and it would be a point of no return for Iran, and for the world as we are plunged into a new phase of World War 3.



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