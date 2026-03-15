Rachel Blevins

Rachel Blevins

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

ISRAEL COULD ‘GO NUCLEAR’ AS IT RUNS OUT OF INTERCEPTORS, IRAN INCREASES ATTACKS | Chris Helali

Rachel Blevins's avatar
Rachel Blevins
Mar 15, 2026

Reports say Israel is running low on interceptor missiles, as Iran continues to launch new waves of its retaliatory attacks, employing new weapons as it targets sites across the Zionist colony.

It's getting so bad that even Trump's AI Czar, David Sacks, warned that Israel is "getting hit harder than they've ever been hit before in their history," and said there are concerns about Netanyahu's government "escalating the war by contemplating using a nuclear weapon."

Chris Helali, a journalist, geopolitical analyst and co-host of DD Geopolitics, noted that the question of whether Israel will use a nuclear weapon (tactical or otherwise) is a legitimate concern, and it would be a point of no return for Iran, and for the world as we are plunged into a new phase of World War 3.

Follow Chris Helali on X

SOURCE LINKS:

Your support makes my work possible! If anything in this video resonated with you… consider signing up as a monthly paid subscriber. You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins

Check out Episode 75: Trump Admin in CHAOS – Iran HOLDS THE CARDS with ATTACKS on U.S. Forces, OIL Blockade

You can also send a one-time donation on Buy Me a Coffee, or send cash or check donations to: Rachel Blevins, P.O. Box 90313, Austin, TX 78709

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Rachel Blevins · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture