Fmr UN Official Craig Mokhiber: MYTH of Western Democracy SHATTERED by US Gov't Support for Genocide

One year ago today, the United Nations General Assembly gave Israel a 12-month deadline to end its illegal occupation of the Gaza Strip and the West Bank. Not only has Israel not complied, but it has proceeded to increase its genocide of the Palestinians in both territories, with full support from the U.S.

Craig Mokhiber, an international human rights lawyer and former senior United Nations human rights official, noted that the legitimacy of the UN is at stake here, and it has the power to act right now to end the genocide by passing the Uniting for Peace Resolution with a two-thirds majority:

“Under the so-called Uniting for Peace resolution, the General Assembly, within 24 hours, could adopt a resolution that calls for the stripping of Israel’s UN credentials, calls for sanctions and a military embargo, calls for the establishment of a criminal tribunal, reactivates the UN’s anti-apartheid mechanism, and that establishes a multi-national UN protection force that could actually get into Gaza, protect civilians, facilitate humanitarian aid, preserve evidence of Israeli crimes, and begin the process of reconstruction.”

