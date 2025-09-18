Fmr UN Official Craig Mokhiber: MYTH of Western Democracy SHATTERED by US Gov't Support for Genocide

One year ago today, the United Nations General Assembly gave Israel a 12-month deadline to end its illegal occupation of the Gaza Strip and the West Bank. Not only has Israel not complied, but it has proceeded to increase its genocide of the Palestinians in both territories, with full support from the U.S.
Craig Mokhiber, an international human rights lawyer and former senior United Nations human rights official, noted that the legitimacy of the UN is at stake here, and it has the power to act right now to end the genocide by passing the Uniting for Peace Resolution with a two-thirds majority:
“Under the so-called Uniting for Peace resolution, the General Assembly, within 24 hours, could adopt a resolution that calls for the stripping of Israel’s UN credentials, calls for sanctions and a military embargo, calls for the establishment of a criminal tribunal, reactivates the UN’s anti-apartheid mechanism, and that establishes a multi-national UN protection force that could actually get into Gaza, protect civilians, facilitate humanitarian aid, preserve evidence of Israeli crimes, and begin the process of reconstruction.”
SOURCE LINKS:
16 Sept. 2025 - Israel is committing genocide in Gaza, U.N. inquiry finds
16 Sept. 2025 - UN Report: Legal analysis of the conduct of Israel in Gaza pursuant to the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide
27 Aug. 2025 - How the UN could act today to stop the genocide in Palestine
18 Sept. 2025 - Israel fails to meet UN General Assembly's 12-month deadline to end illegal occupation
22 Sept. 2023 - Netanyahu tells UN that Israel is ‘at the cusp’ of a historic agreement with Saudi Arabia
17 Sept. 2023 - Smotrich Calls Gaza a ‘Real Estate Bonanza,’ Says US and Israel Discussing Dividing the Land
22 Aug. 2025 - Famine confirmed for first time in Gaza
