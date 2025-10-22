Rubio Leads The Charge as US Deploys CIA Regime Change War to Venezuela | Fiorella Isabel

The Trump Admin is not hiding the fact that it is pursuing regime change in Venezuela, with President Trump building up the U.S. Military presence in the Caribbean, launching rampant attacks at sea, threatening direct strikes on Venezuelan land, and approving covert CIA operations inside the country.

Fiorella Isabel, an independent journalist and geopolitical analyst, noted that the U.S. focus on Venezuela comes as no surprise with Marco Rubio leading the charge as Secretary of State. And the Trump Admin’s confidence that they will be successful in their latest regime change attempt should alarm everyone, because it raises questions about what they have planned for Venezuela.

